NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Seattle Kraken

Anton Forsberg could land the Senators a second, and Nick Paul talks haven’t progressed much

Shawn Simpson: If goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury decides to stay in Chicago, the Ottawa Senators might be able to get a second-round pick for goaltender Anton Forsberg, possibly from a team like the Washington Capitals.

The Tampa Bay Lightning could use someone like Nick Paul and possibly Zach Sanford.

David Pagnotta: The Senators and Nick Paul’s camp have had some talks about a contract extension. Talks haven’t progressed that far. Paul has said he wants to stay and there is plenty of time to get a deal done.

The Seattle Kraken will be players at the trade deadline and in the offseason

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis on where they sit ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s obvious the way the season has gone, we’re not going to make the playoffs,” Francis said. “I think at this point, you look at the team and which pieces you want to keep that you believe are core pieces and then if teams are calling on other pieces, you have to have those discussions and see what the offers are and if there’s a move that makes sense, then, you go ahead and do it.”

The Kraken have only eight prospects and they’ll be looking for draft picks. They will also be looking at adding more through collegiate, European or major junior free agents.

The Kraken also have just under $6.9 million in salary cap space that they can use to their advantage. Being a third-team in a deal to retain some salary for a draft pick is an option for them.

Francis has the green light to spend to the cap and they’ll be looking at the free agent market this offseason. They’ll have $27.783 million in projected cap space in the summer.

“Our owners have said from day one, we have the green light to spend to the cap. So as we get into the free-agent market this summer, there’s always the risk you don’t get the guy you want or somebody else wants to play for someone whether (it’s) because he’s from that market originally or something else. Our plan is to certainly be aggressive again in free agency this summer.”

Defenseman Mark Giordano will be moved at the deadline. Francis hasn’t spoken to any other players about a trade, but that could change.