NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Anton Forsberg, Nikita Zaitsev, Alex DeBrincat and Austin Watson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Ottawa Senators.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Okay, so let’s take a look at the nation’s Capital, let’s move up to Ottawa. Few things for the Senators that we’re hearing about them. First of all, want to update Anton Forsberg. Ron, we talked about this in the first intermission. Really scary seen here . Taken off on the stretcher. The most important thing for everyone to know, he had movement in his extremities. MRI today. We’ll see what this determines. Everybody hoping for the best for him.

Meanwhile, other notes about the Senators that we’re hearing. Number one, there appears to be a path for a Nikita Zaitsev trade. I’m assuming West coast. I don’t know that for certain but I’ve heard some rumblings about it. But there does seem to be a path for Zaitsev to move.

The second thing is, the Senators have been asked I believe about Alex DeBrincat and they have indicated they are not trading him at this deadline. I think they want to wait until the new ownership is set up and kind of attack, not trade talks but contract talks then and see where it goes before they even think about exploring the market with him. But like I heard, they’ve told teams that asked, they’re not interested in moving DeBrincat.”

Marek: “Just one more follow-up on the Ottawa Senators as well. For teams looking for some snarl, some toughness, some bit down the stretch for trade deadline. Expect to hear the name Austin Watson out there a little bit more.

Ottawa Senators tough forward on an expiring contract, $1.5 million is the AAV. Look for him name to pop up in trade circles.”