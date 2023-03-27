NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Bidding, and Pacific Division Free Agents

Ottawa Senators bids

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on bidding to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Ron McLean: “Ottawa bids Elliotte.”

Friedman: “So there was some talk initially, I had heard from some of the groups that they thought maybe the first week of April the second round bids would be due. I think that’s premature. I think it might get pushed back a bit. It’s, I don’t think a big concern. I don’t think timelines have shown that they are incredibly important here.

Some of the bid groups visited this week. Some more will go over the next week or two so see some games the Senators are playing at home.

The one thing Ron that I have been told that some of the groups that were a bit lower on their initial non-binding bids, are well aware of that they have to get up to a higher number.”

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at each team in the Pacific Division and what are their big free agent decisions.

Anaheim Ducks – Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry are pending RFAs. How much will it cost the Ducks to lock them up long-term?

Calgary Flames – They’ll move on from pending UFAs Milan Lucic and Troy Stecher.

Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA role players can easily be replaced. Evan Bouchard is a pending RFA. The Oilers will have some salary issues to deal again this offseason.

Los Angeles Kings – How much will the Kings be willing to invest in RFA Gabriel Vilardi?

San Jose Sharks – Andreas Johnsson (UFA) and Fabian Zetterlund (RFA) were acquired in the Timo Meier trade. Not really any other notable free agents.

Seattle Kraken – Can 26-year-old Vince Dunn land a deal in the $7 to $8 million range?

Vancouver Canucks – Acquired Vitali Kravtsov in a deal with the New York Rangers and they should take the gamble with the pending RFA.

Vegas Golden Knights – Trade deadline acquisition Ivan Barbashev has fit in nicely but can they afford to re-sign him? He could hit it big on the open market. The Golden Knights have their cap issues as well.