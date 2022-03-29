NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Bobby Trivingo, Minnesota Wild and Craig Anderson

Senators Kleven could return to school

John Rodenburg: North Dakota coach Brady Berry was on TSN1200 said that there is a “good indication” that Tyler Kleven will return to UND for his junior season next year. Kleven will continue to talk to the Ottawa Senators over the next day or two.

Four teams in on Trivigno

Mollie Walker: The finalists for UMass forward Bobby Trivigno as the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: UMass coach Greg Carvel on Trivigno:

“Everybody can talk about Cale Makar,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel told The Post in a recent phone interview. “But the guy who will, for me, go down in history for changing this program, is Bobby Trivigno.

“He’s not the hockey player Cale Makar is, but what he did for four years here — two Hockey East Championships, a regular-season championship and a national championship — he is more responsible for the success of this program than any other player.”

Trivigno is from Setauket, NY and the Rangers have been watching him for a while now. He would have been at the Rangers development camp but he was prohibited from missing school. He has spoken with Rangers management.

Wild could sign one but two could head back to College

Michael Russo: Believe that the Minnesota Wild try to sign St. Cloud State’s Sam Hentges to a deal that would kick in next season. He could sign an ATO with Iowa for this season.

Have been hearing that Nikita Nesterenko will return to Boston College next year for his junior year and Marshall Warren for his senior year.

Anderson would have been okay with Florida but happy to stay

Paul Hamilton of WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson admitted that a trade to the Florida Panthers may not have been that bad.

“I’m 50-50 on it,” Anderson said on Tuesday. “I would’ve been able to go home and potentially do something deep into the playoffs, but also I’m glad to be here as well, to be part of this growth that we’re having right now.”

Anderson isn’t sure if he’ll play next season. The 40-year old said it will be a family decision. The Sabres could be interested in bringing him back.

