NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and Mike Hoffman

Stuetzle expected to join the Senators for training camp

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: 2020 first-round pick Tim Stuetzle is under contract with Mannheim this season but there is the expectation that he’ll be released in time for the start of the Ottawa Senators training camp.

Stuetzle has a broken hand at the moment so there is no rush on anything. If his hand is healed in time, he could play for Germany at the World Junior Championships in December/January. The Senators training camp could open up shortly after.

Bruins are one team that could use LTIR to be able to sign Hoffman

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Pierre LeBrun has said that Mike Hoffman is getting one-year contract offers for “between $3.5 and $4.5 million” so far. He made $5 million last season.

He had been looking for $6 million after averaging 30 goals and 60 points the past two seasons.

Now Hoffman is being patient and hoping teams like the Boston Bruins or St. Louis Blues are able to move salary or figure out how to manage their LTIR space depending on when the season starts.

It is sounding like it could down to the Bruins, Blues, Oilers, Predators and Panthers.

Brad Marchand should be ready for next season but David Pastrnak is a different story. Depending on when the season starts and how Patrnak’s rehab goes will determine if he’s LTIRd. GM Don Sweeney at the start of free agency.

“… If was an option , we don’t necessarily foresee we’ll have to utilize it. But not unlike last year and the 16 or so other teams that went through the season with injuries that impact your lineup, you may have to utilize that.”

Hoffman should get somewhere between $5 and $6 million on a one-year deal. He’d be a good signing for the Bruins are they make another push for the cup.