NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators GM on free agency, Alex DeBrincat, the draft, and their coaching staff

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on free agency: “We’ll see what happens with trades and that will dictate what we need or don’t need in free agency.”

TSN 1200: Dorion on pending RFA forward Alex DeBrincat: “They indicated they didn’t want to sign long term. Right now we’re talking to teams about trading him.”

TSN 1200: Dorion on trade talk and drafting in the first round: “I don’t think we’re getting a first rounder this year” … “I don’t see us moving up this year”

Bruce Garrioch: Dorion said that they may get a second or third-round pick.

Bruce Garrioch: Dorion confirms that head coach D.J. Smith will be back next season, along with his coaching staff.

NHL Trade: The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks make four player trade

The Boston Bruins clear out salary cap space for …

Joe Haggerty: “Goes without saying this clears the salary cap runway for the Bruins to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi as they were running out of precious time with July 1 looming”

Anthony Mingioni: We’ll see if the Taylor Hall salary clearing trade to the Chicago Blackhawks means anything on the Torey Krug front.

Hall carried a $6 million cap hit and Krug is at $6.5 million.

Mike McIntyre: Had written last week about trade speculation between the Bruins and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, with the Jets having some interest in goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – William Nylander, Auston Matthews and their first-round pick

Best free agent fits for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Ranking the top 12 best unrestricted free agent fits for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

12. Miles Wood – LW – New Jersey Devils

11. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks

10. Garnet Hathaway – RW – Boston Bruins

9. Radko Gudas – RHD – Florida Panthers

8. Carson Soucy – D – Seattle Kraken

7. Noel Acciari – C/W – Toronto Maple Leafs

6. Lars Eller – C – Colorado Avalanche

5. Luke Schenn – RHD – Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Evan Rodrigues – C/W – Colorado Avalanche

3. Tyler Bertuzzi – W – Boston Bruins

2. Connor Brown – W – Washington Capitals

1. Dmitry Orlov – D – Boston Bruins

Just missing the cut – Ivan Barbashev, David Kampf, Ian Cole, Scott Mayfield, and Ryan Graves.