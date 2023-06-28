NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators GM on free agency, Alex DeBrincat, the draft, and their coaching staff
TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on free agency: “We’ll see what happens with trades and that will dictate what we need or don’t need in free agency.”
TSN 1200: Dorion on pending RFA forward Alex DeBrincat: “They indicated they didn’t want to sign long term. Right now we’re talking to teams about trading him.”
TSN 1200: Dorion on trade talk and drafting in the first round: “I don’t think we’re getting a first rounder this year” … “I don’t see us moving up this year”
- Bruce Garrioch: Dorion said that they may get a second or third-round pick.
Bruce Garrioch: Dorion confirms that head coach D.J. Smith will be back next season, along with his coaching staff.
NHL Trade: The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks make four player trade
The Boston Bruins clear out salary cap space for …
Joe Haggerty: “Goes without saying this clears the salary cap runway for the Bruins to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi as they were running out of precious time with July 1 looming”
Anthony Mingioni: We’ll see if the Taylor Hall salary clearing trade to the Chicago Blackhawks means anything on the Torey Krug front.
Hall carried a $6 million cap hit and Krug is at $6.5 million.
Mike McIntyre: Had written last week about trade speculation between the Bruins and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, with the Jets having some interest in goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – William Nylander, Auston Matthews and their first-round pick
Best free agent fits for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Ranking the top 12 best unrestricted free agent fits for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
12. Miles Wood – LW – New Jersey Devils
11. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks
10. Garnet Hathaway – RW – Boston Bruins
9. Radko Gudas – RHD – Florida Panthers
8. Carson Soucy – D – Seattle Kraken
7. Noel Acciari – C/W – Toronto Maple Leafs
6. Lars Eller – C – Colorado Avalanche
5. Luke Schenn – RHD – Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Evan Rodrigues – C/W – Colorado Avalanche
3. Tyler Bertuzzi – W – Boston Bruins
2. Connor Brown – W – Washington Capitals
1. Dmitry Orlov – D – Boston Bruins
Just missing the cut – Ivan Barbashev, David Kampf, Ian Cole, Scott Mayfield, and Ryan Graves.