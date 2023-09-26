NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Cap, Arena, Pinto, Joseph, and Kubalik

Senators owner Andlauer owner on the cap, fans, and a new arena

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators owner Micahel Andlauer: “We’re at the cap. We have a problem signing Shane Pinto because we are at the cap. At the end of the day, it’s about sustainability and making sure we have enough money in the coffers to pay our players and making sure we’re sustainable.

That’s why I tell the players, ‘It’s not me that pays you, it’s the fans. Let’s take care of the fans. Let’s make sure the experience is right on and off the ice.'”

Bruce Garrioch: Andlauer estimates that it might cost $900 million to build a new arena and adds:

“Has to make economic sense,” says Andlauer. The opportunity has to be there to build a community and an arena. “I don’t know what it’s going to take,” says Andlauer. “I know there’s a desire. It has to be win, win, win.”

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and RFA Shane Pinto

Mathieu Joseph is one trade option for the Senators as they look to shed salary. The cost to move him isn’t cheap

Anthony Di Marco: (thread) Trading forward Mathieu Joseph (three years left at $2.95 million per) is one option the Ottawa Senators have looked at as they look for ways to shed some salary.

Several league sources have said that it might cost the Senators a first-round pick or equivalent player to move Joseph’s contract.

Not a lot of teams have the cap space to take the contract so the price is high.

The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the teams that could fit in the salary and have had some talks. The Senators haven’t circled back to the Senators year,

The Flyers “would listen” to the Senators if the Sens would part with a first-round pick or someone like Tyler Bouchard.

The Senators will continue to look at other cheaper options.

NHL Rumors: Could Steven Stamkos Actually Leave Tampa?

TVA Sports: (google translate) The Ottawa Senators will have to move some salary to get RFA forward Shane Pinto signed. They have two trade candidates according to Renaud Lavoie.

“There are two names among the attackers… Dominik Kubalik and Mathieu Joseph. Are there any takers? We’ll see, but we have to release a contract, otherwise, it’s impossible .”