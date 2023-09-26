NHL Rumors: Trevor Zegras, Buffalo Sabres, and Devon Toews

Constant talks between the Ducks, Trevor Zegras, and Jamie Drysdale

Anaheim Ducks: Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on Thursday on their two RFAs Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.

“I’ve gone through it myself Eric. So okay, I can give you, I went into camp unsigned and I understand what these players are going through. I understand what management’s going through.

So it’s, it’s a process. It just has to work itself through. You know, there’s constant talks. So you just work through it.

The Buffalo Sabres may be interested in Trevor Zegras

TVA Sports: (google translate) Renaud Lavoie to JiC on Anaheim Ducks RFA forward Trevor Zegras and if another team might be interested in him.

“The Ducks are being choosy ? They want to break it? I heard there’s a team looking that way and it’s the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabers have to make the playoffs this year and you solve your problem by bringing Zegras,”

Devon Toews would like to get a contract extension done with the Avs

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post: 29-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is entering the final year of his four-year contract that carries a $4.1 million salary cap hit.

Toews said last week that he hopes to be able to remain with the team well past this season.

“My intent is to stay here the rest of my career,”

Toews spoke this past offseason to management about getting a contract done.

“It’s a business, right, so we both have sides that we’re trying to get done,” he said. “There’s their side, and there’s my side as well. So we’ll hopefully find some common ground here. I’d rather it not drag on into the season. … If we’re able to get that done, that would be awesome.”

Toews would be a UFA after this season. Mikko Rantanen is set to be a UFA after next season and Bowen Byram an RFA.