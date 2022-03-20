NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Chris Tierney, Nick Paul, and Austin Watson

David Pagnotta: There have been zero contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and forward Chris Tierney. If they don’t trade him by the deadline, he’ll hit free agency.

Chris Johnston: It’s possible that if the Ottawa Senators trade Nick Paul, that the pending UFA signs an extension right away.

Sportsnet.ca: Elliotte Friedman on the Ottawa Senators.

“Ottawa’s got one of the biggest questions, is that can they work out a deal with Nick Paul, who is not in the lineup . Now, I don’t think they are very far apart. I think the magic number here is going to be somewhere between $2.5 and $3.

I just think the question is, can they get there? Ottawa is holding him out just because, just to be safe. They’re definitely taking calls on him. I don’t think it’s impossible to get a deal done but both sides are going to have to concede a bit for that to happen.

Austin Watson. Minnesota had an interest in him. They went out and got Deslauriers today. I think Washington is another possibility. Peter Laviolette knows him.

And also on defense, Brown and Mete.

So, we’ll see what Ottawa decides to do.”

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Senators

“In Ottawa the biggest storyline has been Nick Paul, who was out of the lineup for second straight night as the Senators both see if they can sign him or trade him. Now, I’ve done a lot of work on this one. I don’t think anyone here is too far apart. The problem is as it stands right now, both sides are kind of dug in.

And the biggest question is going to be, is anyone here willing to move? I think there’s a deal to be made here but there has to be a willingness to move. And as we sit here on Saturday night, there isn’t. I think he wants to stay. I think they want to keep him, they just don’t have an agreement on the amount of money at this point in time.”

