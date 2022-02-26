NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Carolina Hurricanes

From Untouchables to players who could be moved for the Ottawa Senators

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Trade tiers for the Ottawa Senators

The absolute untouchables – Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk.

They’re also not going anywhere – Alex Formenton, Shane Pinto, and Artem Zub.

Good depth guys that probably aren’t being moved – Connor Brown, Nick Holden, and Austin Watsin.

Good pieces for the rebuild – Jacob Bernard-Docker, Tyler Boucher, Angus Crookshank, Ridly Greig, Max Guenette, Filip Gustavsson, Roby Jarventie, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Viktor Lodin, Leevi Merilainen, Zack Ostapachuk, Mads Sogaard, Egor Sokolov, and Lassi Thomson.

Players who aren’t getting traded because of their contracts or injuries – Matt Murray, and Nikita Zaitsev.

The murky middle – Erik Brannstrom, Anton Forsberg, Adam Gaudette, Nick Paul, and Colin White.

Players who could get traded before the deadline – Josh Brown, Michael Del Zotto, Tyler Ennis, Victor Mete, Zach Sanford, and Chris Tierney.

Depth players who could be traded – Andrew Agozzino, Jonathan Aspirot, Clark Bishop, Dillon Heatherington, Zach Leslie, Kevin Mandoese, Cole Reinhardt, Scott Sabourin, and Logan Shaw.

From ‘Let’s talk’ to ‘Would they, really’ for the Detroit Red Wings

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Detroit Red Wings.

Let’s talk – Nick Leddy and Vladislav Namestnikov.

I’m Listening – Thomas Greiss

Worth more to me than he is to you – Marc Staal, Sam Gagner and Adam Erne.

Would they, really – Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek, and Tyler Bertuzzi

Trocheck would like to stay in Carolina long-term

Cory Lavalette of North State Journal: Carolina Hurricanes Vincent Trocheck is entering the final year of contract and he’s not the only one for the Hurricanes.

Also up for new deals include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Martin Necas, Ethan Bear, Anthony DeAngelo and Nino Niederreiter.

The Hurricanes and Trocheck’s camp have talked are not too involved yet.

“nothing too concrete.”

“It’s just a matter of if they can make it happen.”

Trocheck said that he wants to stay in Carolina long-term but is not trying to worry about it at this time.