NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens

Quick hits on the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Teams are calling the Ottawa Senators about forward Josh Norris, they aren’t shopping him. He has six years left at $7.95 million per. Any deal would have to be talent for talent.

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for players with terms. They are offering forward Jonatan Berggren. It’s believed Berggren rejected a contract extension offer as he wants a shot at being a full-time NHLer. The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens are among the approximately five teams that showed some interest.

The Detroit Red Wings are dangling Jonatan Berggren as trade bait after he rejected a contract offer, as per @TheFourthPeriod. Berggren, 23, is a high-end AHL talent who registered 15G & 28 PTS in 67 NHL GP last year.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/8eLaRBl45b — Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) February 22, 2024

Nashville Predators in the trade rumor mill include Juuse Saros, Tyson Barrie, Cody Glass, Thomas Novak and Alexandre Carrier.

Are the Montreal Canadiens shopping Jordan Harris?

Jacob Stollar: Have been hearing that the Montreal Canadiens are shopping defenseman Jordan Harris.

The 23-year-old defenseman has a year left on his contract at $1.4 million. The Canadiens have a deep depth chart and it’s made Harris expendable.

Jimmy Murphy: Have been told that Harris is definitely available as he’s been passed on the depth chart.

“Knowing how much Kent Hughes likes Harris as a person, he will likely try to find the best spot for Harris to get more playing time and develop, as long as the return makes sense for the Canadiens.”