NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Daniel Alfredsson won’t be the Ottawa Senators next head coach

Bruce Garrioch: Daniel Alfredsson won’t be a head coaching candidate for the Ottawa Senators. If he wants to remain as an assistant coach, it’s up to him.

Will the Edmonton Oilers be able to afford Warren Foegele?

Jim Matheson: 28-year-old Edmonton Oilers pending UFA forward Warren Foegele is going to get a raise from his current $2.75 million. He’s likely going to get a four-year deal from someone. Will the Oilers have enough money available to re-sign the top-nine forward? Could the Oilers fit in/would he take four years at $3.5 million?

Are The Edmonton Oilers the Team To Beat Out West?

Montreal Canadiens GM hasn’t ruled out moving up or down in the first round

Marco D’Amico: Wherever the Montreal Canadiens end up selecting in the draft, they’ll take the best player available, even if it’s a defenseman, according to GM Kent Hughes. He hasn’t ruled out moving up or down in the order. They’ll be eyeing forward but they’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

The Montreal Canadiens won’t let the short-term affect their long-term plan

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens won’t be looking to acquire a short-term gain that gets in the way of their long-term plans according to GM Kent Hughes.

“Say we had a chance to go sign or trade for a right-handed veteran defenceman who makes us better for next year. We won’t do it if it blocks (Logan) Mailloux or (David) Reinbacher the opportunity to progress in the NHL.”

GM Hughes knows they need to add some more offensive help up front and they may not be as aggressive as they will be a year from now.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Montreal Canadiens

“Yes, it is the most important summer to date,” said Hughes. “But I imagine the next summer after it will be even more important. The decisions we take now can’t be too reactionary. I absolutely have to accomplish something, but I have to make the best moves I can while exercising a certain level of patience, too.”