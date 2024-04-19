NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Montreal Canadiens

Would the Toronto Maple Leafs bring Matt Murray back next season?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is in the AHL on a conditioning loan as he works back from the bilateral hip surgery he had in October.

Murray is a pending UFA and it’s possible that Maple Leafs could bring him back next but it would be as a No. 3 or a No. 4 goaltender on the depth chart. It would allow Murray to try and work his way back to the NHL from there.

Marc-Andre Fleury says he’s only playing one more season

Minnesota Wild: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury signs a one-year deal and says it will be his last.

Fleury: “You know, been asked a lot by fans, media, friends, family, right, what’s next for me. It’s good, It’s good to settle and not to talk about it for another year. Next year will be last, you know, so excited to get this done today.”

The Montreal Canadiens will be searching for a scoring forward this offseason

The Fourth Period: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has said that one of their offseason priorities is to find some more scoring.

The Canadiens have just over $7.35 million in projected salary cap space and can add another $10.5 million when Carey Price is placed on the LTIR.

Not expected back are pending UFAs Tanner Pearson and Chris Wideman.

In his search for scoring, Hughes may turn to the trade market for a veteran scorer as opposed to free agency. They’re deep in young defensemen and could use them as a trade chip for a top-six scoring forward.

Hughes said that they laid some groundwork at the trade deadline and they could revisit those talks. There have been rumors linking them to Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

Teams were interested in defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard at the trade deadline. It’s unlikely that Matheson is traded. Savard has a year left on his contract.

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj interests teams but TFP’s David Pagnotta said the Canadiens rejected an offer involving Xhekaj for a top-six forward that has potential.