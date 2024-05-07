NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, LA Kings, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Travis Green expected to be the Ottawa Senators next head coach

Darren Dreger: The Ottawa Senators and Travis Green are working on the final details for Green to be their next head coach.

Bruce Garrioch: It’s expected that Green will be officially announced on Wednesday if they can get the contract complete.

Rob Blake staying and Pierre-Luc Dubois won’t be bought out

The Mayor: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake will remain as GM.

A decision on interim head coach Jim Hiller is being talked about and a decision will be made in the next couple of weeks.

The Mayor: Kings GM Blake confirms that they don’t plan on buying Pierre-Luc Dubois out.

Potential destinations for Steve Stamkos

David Morassutti of Sportsnet: The 34-year-old Steven Stamkos put up 40 goals and 41 assists in 79 games this past and he wishes that his contract situation was already taken care of and that he wasn’t less than two months away from being an unrestricted free agent.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have just over $12.5 million in projected salary cap space with 16 players under contract for next season.

GM Julien BriseBois said that aim is for Stamkos to continue playing in Tampa and the sides have met recently. BriseBois is hopeful a deal can get done. Stamkos may have to take less, and they may have to move out some salary.

If Stamkos does become a UFA, there will be some interest.

Detroit Red Wings – Just over $29 million in cap space and 13 players under contract. Could Steve Yzerman lure Stamkos away from Tampa? The Red Wings do need to upgrade on the blue line and in net.

Montreal Canadiens – $17.4 million in cap space and 14 players under contract once Carey Price is LTIR. Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier are in Montreal.

Nashville Predators – $10.295 million in cap space and 16 players under contract. The Preds need another premier goal scorer.

Toronto Maple Leafs – $18.5 million in cap space and 16 players under contract. Their blue line needs work. Timothy Liljegren is an RFA, while Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi are UFAs. What do they do with John Tavares and Mitch Marner?