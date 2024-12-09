NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Ottawa Senators owner calls it soft tampering over the report of the Rangers interest in Brady Tkachuk

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlaur said on Tuesday that they haven’t spoken to any team about forward Brady Tkachuk and he’s tired of the soft tampering that is going on. He said it’s the third time in the past year that he’s owned the team that he’s had to put out Tkachuk rumor fires.

Larry Brooks reported on Friday that the Rangers were interested in Tkachuk.

“Or he’s being fed false information and if indeed he’s being fed false information, or people are giving this information from another NHL organization, I don’t know — we just had a big memo about tampering from the NHL. I might consider that soft tampering,” Andlauer said.

The Senators don’t know where Brooks got his info from.

A Rangers spokesperson:

“This is an irresponsible accusation and we defer to the commissioner’s office.”

The Rangers asked the Canucks about J.T. Miller

OverDrive: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 radio said the New York Rangers asked the Vancouver Canucks about forward J.T. Miller, but the Canucks are not interested in trading him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kevin Hayes: “Speaking of Jim Rutherford, he shot down any J.T. Miller rumors , because those have been circulating that Miller could be on the …

Dreger: “Now, in fairness, though, in fairness, yeah, it should have let you finish. You were gonna say could be in play, on the block.

Hayes: “Well, that those are rumors.

Jeff O’Neil: “In fairness to everything, when the player, when that happens to a player, those types of talks happen. Like everybody’s calling saying, ‘What’s up with that?’

Dreger: “Exactly. And I do know Chris Drury at least reached out to the Vancouver Canucks, specific about J.T. Miller. And Vancouver doesn’t have an interest in trading.

Like when he’s healthy and he’s playing the way that we’ve seen him play with Vancouver Canucks, man, all day long because he leads that team into the fight every single night. So, their focus is on, on getting them healthy.”