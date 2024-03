NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and a Top 35 Trade Bait Board

Doesn’t sound like Jakob Chychrun will end up with the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the Jakob Chychrun – Philadelphia Flyers speculation: “I do believe there was a Chychrun-Flyers-Senators conversation, but I don’t think that’s going anywhere, I do think there was a conversation but I don’t think it’s going to happen”

Three potential destinations for Linus Ullmark

Jimmy Murphy: IF the Boston Bruins were to trade goaltender Linus Ullmark today, three potential destinations are the Los Angeles Kings, Detroit, and the Colorado Avalanche.

Jimmy Murphy: A source said that the New Jersey Devils are not in on Ullmark.

Top 35 NHL trade bait board

TSN: A look at the top 35 players who could be traded on deadline day.

1. Tyler Toffoli – Left Wing – New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA, $4.25 million.

2. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million

3. Jason Zucker – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

4. Nic Dowd – Center – Washington Capitals – One year, $1.3 million

5. Max Pacioretty – Left Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $2 million

6. Jake DeBrusk – Left Wing – Boston Bruins – Pending UFA, $4 million

7. Reilly Smith – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year, $5 million

8. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – One year remaining, $4.6 million

9. Lars Eller – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year, $2.45 million

10. Vegas Golden Knights first-round pick

11. Elias Lindholm – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Pending UFA, $4.85 million

12. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million

13. Kyle Okposo – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

14. Erik Brannstrom – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – Pending RFA, $2 million

15. Chad Ruhwedel – Right Defense – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $800,000

16. Pat Maroon – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $800,000

17. Mikael Granlund – Center – San Jose Sharks – One year, $5 million

18. Alex Nedeljkovic – Goaltender – Pittsburgh Penguin – Pending UFA, $1.5 million

19. Erik Johnson – Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $3.25 million

20. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

21. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

22. Tyler Johnson – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $5 million

23. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

24. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million

25. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

26. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million

27. David Savard – Right Defense – Montreal Canadiens

28. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million

29. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks – 1 year remaining, $3.65 million

30. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center – Washington Capitals – One year, $7.8 million

31. Linus Ullmark – Goaltender – Boston Bruins – One year, $5 million

32. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167

33. Tomas Tatar – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $1.5 million

34. Joel Armia – Right Wing – Montreal Canadiens – One year, $3.4 million

35. Mike Hoffman – Right Wings – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.5 million