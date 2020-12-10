NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Ready To Compete And Be Buyers At The Deadline?

The Ottawa Senators feel they are ready to take the next step this season

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators made some free agent signings and a couple of trades in a busy offseason for GM Pierre Dorion.

“This was the busiest off-season as far as being active,” Dorion told Postmedia in an interview last Thursday. “We were more active than we’ve been on the unrestricted free agent market, we were really busy with the number of restricted free agents that we had and, at the same time, we made quite a few trades.”

Dorion adds that the rebuild has been done and they are ready to take the next step.

“A lot of the work in the rebuild has been done. Now, we have to perform and we have to perform well,” said Dorion. “To me, this is where I see our team taking the biggest step. I say that because we’re all on the same page on where we need to be: Owner, GM, coach and staff. “I want our fans to be proud of this team. I’m from Ottawa, we’ve all taken our lumps here, but I want people when they see me on street to know how competitive we are as a team. And, we’re going to be a team, not just a bunch of individuals.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said that Ottawa Senators are on the right path and they are getting closer to adding the veteran pieces that would take them to the next level.