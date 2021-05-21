NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers

Senators need to lock up Tkachuk and Batherson

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators main priority this offseason should be to get Brady Tkachuk signed to contract extension and not a adding a top-four defenseman. Re-signing Drake Batherson should also be a priority. Until Tkachuk is signed, there will likely be the ‘offer sheet talk.’

Pettersson on his contract situation

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks pending RFA forward Elias Pettersson on his contract situation.

“This is where I want to play,” Pettersson said, “And for the contract situation, that’s why I have agents. I’m not stressed to sign a contract. I’m just excited to have that signed and just look forward for the future.”

A change of scenery for Patrick?

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: TSN reported that Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick could be one player looking for a change of scenery for next season. A team spokesperson said Patrick didn’t want to comment on the report.

Patrick’s agent Rich Evans when asked if he wants to remain with the Flyers.

“I’m just at the stage now where I’m compiling information and trying to ascertain what ‘s happened in the past,” Evans said. “Once we get that figured all out, then we’ll have a plan for the future. It involves me speaking with Chuck .”

The 22-year old is a pending RFA. Evans said they aren’t sure if they will look for a one-year deal or a longer-term contract.

Patrick was drafted 2nd overall in 2017. Flyers scouts were reportedly pushing on either Miro Heiskanen (3rd) or Cale Makar (4th) but then GM Ron Hextall decided on Patrick. Elias Pettersson was selected 5th.

Sam Carchidi: On Nolan Patrick … “He obviously struggled this year, but you don’t give up on a player with his past pedigree. In junior, he was a better player than Matt Barzal and Brayden Point. I don’t think that talent just disappears. To me, this upcoming season is his show-me year. Or else.”