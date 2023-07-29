NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Vladimir Tarasenko, and what else needs to be done

TSN: Bruce Garrioch on the Ottawa Senators signing Vladimir Tarasenko to one-year deal and what the Senators have left to do this offseason.

Darren Dutchyshen: “The Senators have found their replacement for Alex DeBrincat. Does this signing fill the void in your opinion?”

Garrioch: “Oh absolutely. Any time you can get a guy that’s scored more than 30 goals in six seasons, I think you have to take a chance on him Darren. I think the Ottawa Senators looked to Vladimir Tarasenko and they did everything in their power to make sure he would sign here.

You know, they knew they were up against the Carolina Hurricanes, who were also pushing hard but I think that DJ Smith and Pierre Dorion said to Vladimir Tarasenko, ‘you’ve got the opportunity to be a top-six forward in Ottawa, why not take it?’

Dutchyshen: “I like it. The 31-year-old gets a one-year, $5 million deal. That’s a bet on yourself short-term contract. Do you like that aspect of it?”

Garrioch: “Yeah, I do. I like it a lot. I think he does as well cause I think he sees this as an opportunity to show everybody ‘I can still score goals in this league and I can still get the job done.’

I think he had a lot of talks with Claude Giroux. They now share the same agent in Pat Brisson of CAA hockey. And I think he looked at this situation and said, ‘I’ve got the opportunity to be a top-six forward here. I’ve got the opportunity to play on the power play.’ He’s got the chance to show people around the league that he can help this club get to the playoffs.

The Senators and Vladimir Tarasenko both want the same thing. They both want to have success and they both want to have success down the road as well. This is a great opportunity for both of them Darren.”

Dutchyshen: “Yeah, it works. Are more moves in store for general manager Pierre Dorion?”

Garrioch: “Well, he still has to sign center Shane Pinto. Then he’s got to do some work around the cap because they’ve only got $900,000 in cap space. So there’s going to have to be another move before the regular season gets underway.

But whatever Pinto signs for doesn’t really matter right now. It will matter on opening night. But I do think at some point the Senators will have to get one of their wingers off the books.”