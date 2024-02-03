NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Montreal Canadiens, and the Anaheim Ducks

Lassi Thomson back Sweden any maybe a new NHL team

Murray Pam: Expressen reports that Ottawa Senators pending RFA defenseman Lassi Thomson could be heading back Malmo in Sweden for next season.

Bruce Garrioch: An NHL executive said that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Thomson traded before the deadline.

Could a thin center market lead to interest in Evgeny Kuznetsov?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The trade market for centers looking a little thin according to Darren Dreger. Wonder if there is a team that would take a flyer on Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

He’s been inconsistent and has a year left at $7.8 million, so it’s not an easy contract to move. Maybe the lack of centers would get someone interested.

The Capitals do have some other assets they could move and a thinner market usually means bigger returns.

David Savard likely sticking around Montreal

Marco D’Amico: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on defenseman David Savard: “I haven’t had a discussion with David yet. But my door is always open. Am I open to moving him? I’m open to moving anyone on the team as long as it improves the team. But I can’t say that we’re actively looking to trade Savard.”

The Montreal Canadiens should monitor Trevor Zegras‘s availability

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks aren’t just going to give forward Trevor Zegras away. Would the Montreal Canadiens be willing to give up their 2024 first-round pick a deal for Zegras? Would any other teams be willing to offer a top-10 pick?

The Canadiens would need to proceed with caution as to why the Ducks, who need forwards, would be willing to move a young one.

Zegras likely wouldn’t be traded until the offseason, if at all. If he becomes available, the Canadiens should at least check in with Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.