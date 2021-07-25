NHL Rumors: Ovechkin, Hurricanes UFA Goalies, Savard, Coleman, the Staal’s and Khaira

Caps hope to extend Ovi by Wednesday

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that they are hoping to get Alex Ovechkin signed to a contract extension before free agency opens on Wednesday.

Hurricanes hope to sign Berner and Mrazek, Reimer may interest the Sharks

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes have spoken to both pending UFAs Jonathan Bernier and Petr Mrazek and are hopeful to get both signed. It’s not known if they’ll be able to get both signed though.

Hurricanes pending UFA James Reimer is expected to hit free agency on Wednesday and he should have some good options.

Kevin Kurz: Wouldn’t be a surprise if the San Jose Sharks had some interest in Reimer. Adam Francilia is a Sharks goalie consultant and Reimer is rep’d by him.

Coleman and Savard’s rights are still available

Pierre LeBrun: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois told teams last week there were interested in acquiring the rights to Blake Coleman and David Savard to let him know. The Rangers grabbed Goodrow last week.

The Staal’s want to keep playing

Pierre LeBrun: Pending UFAs Eric and Marc Staal want to play next season and there should be interested teams.

The door is not closed for Eric returning to Montreal and Marc returning to Detroit.

Khaira to become a UFA and if the Canucks will be an option

Rick Dhaliwal: The Edmonton Oilers won’t be qualifying Jujhar Khaira. His agent Joe Oliver: “I am confident plenty of teams will show interest in what Jujhar brings to the table on and off the ice, this is a character kid.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Oliver on Khaira possibly signing with the Vancouver Canucks: “I understand Vancouver would be a great fit but we have a few days to figure this out. The QO date is July 26 – UFA season 2 days later. I think the temperature on interest will increase for Jujhar.”