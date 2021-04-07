NHL Rumors: Panthers, Islanders, Sabres, Avalanche and Capitals

Panthers and Islanders looking

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Both the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders have some salary cap space to work with due to the injuries to Aaron Ekblad and Anders Lee. The Panthers were already looking at the defenseman market. The Islanders are deep on the blue line and could use some offensive help.

Not a slam dunk that Hall is traded

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Chris Johnston doesn’t think the Buffalo Sabres trading Taylor Hall by Monday is as open-and-shut as much as most think.

“That’s one that has my attention. I’m not sure which way it’s going to go yet. I do think there’s the potential circumstance where he’s not moved, just because some of the cap issues, other teams maybe not being able to talk extension with him. I think that there’s a lot of moving parts to that one, even though he is a rental player. “I think with the unique sort of COVID season we’re having and some of the financial issues, that he’s not as open-and-shut. That’s a story that will really take on some life here in the coming days.”

Avs, Caps and maybe the Leafs looking at goaltending

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Chris Johnston thinks the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals will look at adding a goaltender before Monday. Johnston on the Avs:

“You’ve got to wonder about the goaltending, just in case. I know everything’s going right for them right now, probably the favourite right now to win the Stanley Cup. But you wonder if what happened to them last year in the playoffs, if it entices them to go add another goaltender.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs could also be looking at the goalie market. Potential goalie options in Linus Ullmark (Sabres), either Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins (Blue Jackets) or one of the three Hurricanes goalies.