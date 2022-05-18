NHL Rumors: Boston, Patrice Bergeron, and More Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron Speculation Begins Now

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Boston’s burning question is will Patrice Bergeron retire?

It is not a secret that Brad Marchand is more than just concerned that Bergeron will retire. He has already said it as much several times.

“That’s why this one probably hurts more, the unknown for next year with him,” Brad Marchand said of the the Bergeron cloud of uncertainty that has been hanging over him and his teammates. “He’s done so much for this group and sacrificed so much that it would have been nice to make a good run for him. So it’s disappointing. He’s the backbone of our team. Obviously the biggest part of our team. We want him to come back. But whatever happens he’s earned the right to make whatever decision he wants, and take the time that he needs. I guess time will tell.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on when he'll come to a decision regarding his future: "I don't know, to be honest with you. I think it's just more time…I'm gonna need some time to think about a lot of things and come up with the best decision for myself and my family." pic.twitter.com/qAecDa8Avu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2022

Even Joe Haggerty hinted that Bergeron is having some real thoughts about hanging it up. He reiterates that the decision is between Boston and retirement.

Boston’s Window Hinges On Patrice Bergeron

Nick Goss of NBS Sports Network: It is academic that Boston contends only if Patrice Bergeron returns next season. The void left by his retirement would be massive. In effect, Boston would need to fill both of its top center positions.

Erik Haula is an adequate second-line center but far from ideal. After that, Charlie Coyle can spell things for awhile but he is more of a middle six pivot. There lies little in the development pool that suggest a solution is anywhere near the horizon.

Don Sweeney would see the Boston window close shut if Bergeron does retire. Unfortunately, there is little argument about this. Bergeron is the soul of this Boston team and at his age, the center holds Boston in his hands.

