NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, a Winter Classic venue, and no-trade lists

Patrick Kane is now talking to teams

John Shannon: The Toronto Maple Leafs met with Patrick Kane yesterday in Oakville, Ontario.

Kane and his agent are beginning the process of meeting with teams.

John Shannon: Among the other interested teams in Kane are the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Buffalo Sabres.

TSN: Darren Dreger on Patrick Kane’s process.

“It’s a big week for Patrick Kane and his agent Pat Brisson, they will engage with NHL clubs this week which means they will interview coaches and general managers. The list is probably closer to eight teams and they’re going to try to cut that down as early as the weekend and they hope to have a final decision perhaps in place early next week.”

The NHL is checking out a potential Winter Classic venue

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that the NHL looking at future venues to host the Winter Classic and though he’s not sure of what year they are thinking, the NHL has already looked at a big stadium in Ohio.

“I know that league officials were at Ohio State on the weekend, and they were conducting a site survey of Ohio Stadium. It’s one of the fourth-largest facilities in the United States, with a capacity of over 102,000 people. I’m sure the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking forward to this becoming official – it’s not official yet, it’s in the preliminary stages.”

Teams can send no-trade lists to the NHL if they want

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that no team wants to lose a first-round pick like the Ottawa Senators did for the Evgenii Dadonov situation.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that he has told teams that avoid that scenario, they can send the no-trade lists of players to NHL Central Registery. They are not forcing teams to do but just strongly recommending it.

Daly added that some teams have already sent lists in.