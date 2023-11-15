NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Cap Space An Issue As Team Looks To Add Defense

Toronto Maple Leafs Defense Can Benefit From Trade With Calgary Flames

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Fox writes the Calgary Flames have three pending unrestricted free-agent defensemen the Maple Leafs could use to bolster their defense. Those being Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, and Chris Tanev.

Current Maple Leafs GM Brad Trevliving is no stranger to those three as he brought all three to Calgary when he was the general manager there. We know there is interest from Toronto around those three players along with two other teams, Vancouver and New Jersey respectively so there is a priority to get this done.

Each player has a reasonable cap hit with Hanifin at $4.95 million, Tanev at $4.5 million, and Zadorov at $3.75 million. From the sounds of it, Zadorov wants to play in Toronto. Each also brings something different. While Zadorov and Tanev are on the more physical side of things, Hanifin is a more puck-moving defenseman something the Maple Leafs already have.

Plus Hanifin is looking for a Devon Toews-type deal. So that might put the Maple Leafs out of that mix. Because what they need is more size and grit on the back end.

Salary Cap Space A Problem For Toronto

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes while Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving would love to acquire someone like Nikita Zadorov or Chris Tanev, he simply does not have the space.

Toronto is up against the salary cap like most teams are. And the teams that have the space are near the bottom of the standings. So what will Toronto do then?

Well as Pagnotta notes, Treliving will need to get creative in order for a deal to happen. Whether it is for one of the defensemen listed or an additional forward up front.

And as for William Nylander that salary cap will shrink if Toronto signs him to a cap hit of $10 million or more on an eight-year deal. And considering Nylander’s 15-game point streak to start the year that price is only going up.

Toronto has its work cut out for them moving forward.