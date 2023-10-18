NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Drawing Interest From Several Teams

Stars Would Like To Add Patrick Kane But Will Need Clear Cap Space First

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Monday and was asked what the latest is when it comes to Patrick Kane and where he could land.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Steve Kouleas: “Patrick Kane, anything changed?”

Dave Pagnotta: “No. I think he will start to siphon through his options in the next week or so. And then we’ll kind of go from there. We’ll see what the options are. I still believe that. I know Dallas has had an interest in Patrick Kane going back to last summer right before he was traded. They’ve got some caps issues that they will have to deal with. But I’m very curious to see if they escalate things because I think they’d love to make that happen.”

NHL Rumors: Finances Will Determine What Patrick Kane Does

Dallas Is Not The Only Team That Has Interest In Patrick Kane

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: On one of the latest episodes of Daily Faceoff Live Seravalli states there is “open speculation” as to where Patrick Kane may land. The video that he has released has looked great as he continues to rehab from hip resurfacing surgery. He seems to be healthy and skating with no issues, but the timeline remains the same for him to make a decision around November.

Seravalli states the usual suspects are involved that have interest and that is on his radar. He lists the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers to keep an eye on for Kane.

For Buffalo, that is his hometown team. For the Rangers, they know what Kane is capable of. They did not have him at full strength last year and considering what they gave up to get him, they may want to give it another run. Then there is Detroit. We know what Kane and Alex DeBrincat did in Chicago, so that reunion is also on the table.