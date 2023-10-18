NHL Rumors: Brett Pesce, Elias Lindholm, and Dante Fabbro

The Hurricanes need to up their ante on Brett Pesce if they really want to sign him

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: During the offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes had been hoping to sign defenseman Brett Pesce to a contract extension in the $4 to $5 million range. He’ll be wanting more than that on a long-term deal, maybe in the $7 million range.

The Hurricanes did talk to some other teams during the offseason, but as long as they’re in the playoff race, they likely won’t move him.

Contract talks between the Hurricanes and agent Judd Moldaver remain amicable. Unless the Hurricanes really improve their offer, Pesce could play out the season and revisit talks before free agency opens. It would be a surprise if Pesce tested free agency.

Flames GM on where things stand with Elias Lindholm

Tom Gulitti: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy when asked where things stand with contract talks with Elias Lindholm.

“It’s like every negotiation. You’re always going back and forth. They have an idea of what the value is, we have an idea of where we think it is and we’re just not quite there, yet.”

Danta Fabbro on being in the rumor mill

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro on having his name come up in trade rumors recently.

“I think you’ve just got to go about your business. I mean, things like that are gonna happen. Even with , rumors happened maybe five or six years in a row until anything happened.

So, you know, expect the unexpected, but you can’t let your mind wander away from what you got to do out there every night and every day. It’s never a nice thing to see your name in there.

Because you’re so rooted here and your friends are here and everything but again, at the same time, it’s a business and if there’s trades on the table that might benefit the team, that’s something that you have to do. But hopefully I can be here for a long time. That’s my goal.