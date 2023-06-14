NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings

What about Patrick Roy in Ottawa?

Kevin Weekes: “Patrick Roy to Ottawa makes a world of sense. Winner of Memorial Cup, can relate to current young players, bilingual, he’s done a bit of winning in his playing and coaching career. Curious to see where this could go.”

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: A source has said that the Edmonton Oilers are one of the teams that reached out to the Philadelphia Flyers about forward Travis Konecny.

Konecny has one year left on his contract at $5.5 million. He’s from Ontario so playing in Canada may not deter a contract extension.

Winger Connor Brown is an unrestricted free agent that thinks Oilers fans should keep an eye on. After only playing in four games last season, maybe he could be had for league minimum salary and bonus ladened contract. The Oilers have limited cap space this year and the bonuses would be applied to the following year where the cap will be going up much more.

Ken Holland had center Luke Glendening in Detroit and he could be free agent of interest.

The LA Kings have taken a look at Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: John Hoven and Dennis Bernstein reported that a source said that the Los Angeles Kings have kicked tires on Washington Capitals Tom Wilson.

Wilson is entering the last year of his contract and will be a UFA next offseason.

“I don’t know how you make that trade work, but… things really become interesting,” Hoven said. “That’ll raise an eyebrow or two.”

The Capitals may not have an interest in trading Wilson, and even if things fall apart next season, it’s hard to see any fast rebuild that includes trading Wilson. There are many who think Wilson will eventually be the captain when Alex Ovechkin retires.

Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts that the Kings have also shown some interest in Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.