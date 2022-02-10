NHL Rumors: Pavel Francouz, and Teams Needs for the Atlantic Division

Francouz on this contract situation

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche pending UFA goaltender Paval Francouz on his contract situation: “We haven’t spoke much about it. I love it here. My family loves it here. It’s one of the best teams in the game, so I would wish to stay here.”

Team needs of the Atlantic Division

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Team needs and assets from the Atlantic Division.

Boston Bruins

Primary Objective: Mobile, left-shooting defenseman

Secondary Objective: Scoring winger with bite

Trade bait: Jake DeBrusk and their 2022 first-round pick

Jakob Chychrun, Tyler Toffoli and Conor Garland could be potential targets.

Buffalo Sabres

Primary Objective: Reliable goaltender

Secondary Objective: NHL-ready, right-shooting defensemen

Trade bait: Victor Olofsson, Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, Robert Hagg

Detroit Red Wings

Primary Objective: Second line center

Trade bait: Nick Leddy, Troy Stecher, Marc Staal (NMC), Vladislav Namestnikov

May take until the offseason to find a No. 2 center. Could be a quiet deadline for the Red Wings.

Florida Panthers

Primary Objective: Dynamic, top-end defenseman

Trade bait: 2023 1st Round Pick, Owen Tippett, Frank Vatrano, Grigori Denisenko, Cole Schwindt

A right-handed defenseman like John Klingberg would fit nicely on the second pair, bumping Radko Gudas to the third pair.

Montreal Canadiens

Primary Objective: Full-send mode

Trade bait: Ben Chiarot, Artturi Lehkonen, Jeff Petry, Tyler Toffoli, Brett Kulak.

A Jeff Petry trade may not be easy to pull off. Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson would get some interest but it would depend on big deep they want to take the rebuild.

Ottawa Senators

Primary Objective: Get set for next season

Trade bait: Anton Forsberg, Nick Paul, Victor Mete, Artem Zub, Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Chris Tierney, Tyler Ennis

The Senators will have contract talks with Nick Paul and Anton Forsberg before deciding what to do with them.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Primary Objective: Three-peat for Lord Stanley

trade bait: ¯_(ツ)_/¯

The Lightning could move their 2022 first-round pick or prospects Taylor Raddysh or Boris Katchouk. They likely won’t do much at the deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Primary Objective: Partner for Jake Muzzin

Trade bait: 2022 1st Round Pick, Rodion Amirov, Matt Knies, Nick Abruzzese, Topi Niemela, Roni Hirvonen.