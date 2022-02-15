NHL Rumors: Pavel Zacha, and Pacific Division Curiosity

Canucks and Capitals could be eyeing Pavel Zacha

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on CHEK TV on the Vancouver Canucks interested in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha: “I think the Canucks have interest in him but also keep and eye on Van and Washington, they are really struggling up front, could be something there.”

Interesting players from the Pacific Division to keep an eye on

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: Looking at a player from each team who may or may not be in the rumor mill, just someone ‘who hold the most curiosity’ for . Starting with the Pacific division.

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim Ducks – If the Ducks are aren’t able to extend the pending UFA, they’ll be looking for his replacement for years.

Matthew Tkachuk – Calgary Flames – A pending RFA who is a year away from being a UFA. Plays on a line with pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau. Does Tkachuk take his qualifying offer and then walk after next year? Do they try to sign him to a long-term deal?

Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers – Should benefit from the coaching change. The Oilers could move Tyson Barrie in the offseason to help give Bouchard a bigger role. The Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken would make sense for Barrie.

Dustin Brown – Los Angeles Kings – Pending UFA who has been mentoring Quinton Byfield. No indication that Brown or the Kings want to move from each other.

Mario Ferraro – San Jose Sharks – A pending RFA is playing on the top-pairing with Brent Burns. His next contract will be interesting. There haven’t been extension talks yet but it’s believed Ferraro could be looking for a six-year deal, setting up another extension before he turns 30.

Joonas Donskoi – Seattle Kraken – only one goal through 47 games. Has another year left at $3.9 million. Defenseman Carson Soucy has a year left at $2.75 million and could have some value.

Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks – What could the Canucks get for Horvat if they made him available?

Chandler Stephenson – Vegas Golden Knights – Likely goes from the No. 1 center to the third line with Jack Eichel back.