NHL Rumors: Penguins, Devils, Predators, Avs and Canadiens

Sidney Crosby really the only untouchable Penguin. Take the cap saving to spend elsewhere or re-sign Kris Letang?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t really have replacements for forward Jake Guentzel and goaltender Tristan Jarry if they traded them this offseason. Sidney Crosby is basically their only untouchable.

Believe that the Penguins should be able to make some tweaks to their roster that would keep them competitive and not go through a rebuild.

Kris Letang is the Penguins’ best option over trading for Jeff Petry or Tyson Barrie, but the Penguins don’t have a lot of cap space to work with. Taking the cap savings to spend elsewhere could be an option.

On the Devils, Forsberg, Gaudreau, Letang, Malkin, Avs and Canadiens

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald let it be known that the No. 2 overall pick could be available but Juraj Slafkovsky could be the perfect winger for Jack Hughes.

The Nashville Predators have already made pending UFA Filip Forsberg an eight-year offer, and are the only team that would be able to. Forsberg still hasn’t signed a deal so it’s possible he goes to free agency.

The Calgary Flames want to re-sign Johnny Gaudreau. He’s said he wants to return but has also said: “Whether I’m here for next year or not, who knows what happens?”

Kris Letang wants to play four or five more seasons. Evgeni Malkin wants to play three or four more. Will either be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins next season or will a new era begin.

The Colorado Avalanche have nine pending UFA – Darcy Kuemper, Jack Johnson, Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Andrew Cogliano, Nico Sturm and Darren Helm. Who will they be able to re-sign? Nathan MacKinnon can sign a big extension this offseason so that needs to be factored in.

Will Carey Price play this season? He could retire. The Montreal Canadiens may need to bring in another goalie as insurance.