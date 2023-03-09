NHL Rumors: Penguins, Senators, Devils, Flyers, Blues Jackets, Oilers, Kings, Predators, Hurricanes and Flames

The Mikael Granlund curiosity continues

Rob Rossi: “Would love to know who these people are that Ron Hextall & Brian Burke insist say Mikael Granlund was a wise acquisition for Penguins. Literally NOBODY I’ve spoken to inside or outside of organization has said something similar.

Don’t spin fans that know better, gents.”

Fallout from trade deadline week

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Another GM on the Ottawa Senators package that landed them Jakob Chychrun: “There is no way, when they made this offer last week, they actually thought they were getting him. Nice coup.”

Mattias Ekholm may be a better fit for the Edmonton Oilers than Chychrun may have been – skillset of what they needed and injury history.

The New Jersey Devils and pending RFA Jesper Bratt are talking extension.

There may not be much to linking the Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and the Carolina Hurricanes but there may be with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The New Jersey Devils, or whoever holds Timo Meier‘s rights after the season, could opt for club-elected arbitration and look for no less than 85 percent of $10 million. He’s owed a $10 million qualifying offer.

The Oilers were interested in Meier as a rental and could have flipped him after the season. They may not have been on the only team thinking this.

NHL Rumors: Timo Meier and the Edmonton Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings will need to address their right-side D after trading Filip Hronek.

The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi‘s camp couldn’t agree on term.

Believe the Los Angeles Kings called the Nashville Predators about Juuse Saros to check on his availability at the deadline.

The LA Kings were going to tell Jonathan Quick about the trade when they got home but the rumors got out first. One source said Quick understood the move from a hockey perspective but the source wondered by Quick wasn’t given a bit of heads-up of what the Kings were thinking of possibly doing.

Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Hurricanes inquired about Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. He has one year left on his deal. Could be an interesting offseason for the Flames in which direction they go.