NHL Rumors: Penguins Trade Targets, and Players Who Could be on the Move

Sabres and Ducks trade targets for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Buffalo Sabres AGM Jason Karmanos has scouted the Pittsburgh Penguins last couple of home games. The Anaheim Ducks have been scouting Penguins of late as well.

The Penguins could use an upgrade on the blue line. The Sabres and Ducks are rebuilding. The Sabres could have a couple of defensemen, and the Ducks could have a few available.

Robert Hagg – LHD – A pending UFA at a $1.6 million cap hit. The Flyers drafted Hagg when Ron Hextall was an AGM.

Colin Miller -RHD – The Sabres gave up a second and fifth in 2019 and may be worth more now. Carries a $3.85 million cap hit so the Penguins would need to move salary.

Josh Manson – RHD – Pending UFA at $4.1 million. Would cost more to acquire than Miller but would be worth it.

Rickard Rakell – W – A winger for Evgeni Malkin. Pending UFA at just under $3.8 million.

Ryan Getzlaf – C – A dark horse candidate. Jeff Carter would move up the wing.

Players who could be on the move

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: A look at some goaltenders, defensemen, veterans and players with term who could be available at the trade deadline.

Goaltenders – Teams that could be looking for goaltenders include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche.

Marc-Andre Fleury heads the list of goalies, the remaining options possibly not being an upgrade over their current starter – Braden Holtby, Joonas Korpisalo, Thomas Greiss and Martin Jones.

Defensemen – The Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars are still in the playoff race and may not make their defensemen available – Mark Giordano, Ben Chiarot, John Klingberg, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.

Cup-Chasing veterans – Claude Giroux, Joe Pavelski, Ryan Getzlaf, Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban.

Players with term or RFA – J.T. Miller, Victor Olofsson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun and Semyon Varlamov .

Lease to own rentals – Pending UFA who may be more valuable and you may want to extend them after – Filip Forsberg, Tomas Hertl, Rickard Rakell, Nick Paul and Chris Tierney.