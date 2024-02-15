NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel, Juuse Saros, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Phil Kessel won’t be in Abbotsford long

David Pagnotta: Have been told that Phil Kessel’s stint in Abbotsford isn’t expected to be a long one. It will be well before the trade deadline that he’s likely signed by the Vancouver Canucks. He’s still an unrestricted free agent.

Friedman on Juuse Saros

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the possibility of the Nashville Predators trading goaltender Juuse Saros: “I just believe there has been enough noise out there to believe that NSH is considering it. They’re not writing off the idea that they would do it. NSH is looking for offence.. they’re looking for a high end offensive player player”

NHL Rumors: Would the Predators Move Juuse Saros to Give Yaroslav Askarov the Net?

On Philadelphia Flyers Morgan Frost, Sean Walker and the process

Anthony Di Marco: Was told yesterday that Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost has been playing too well for them to trade him at the moment. It seems like he’s take a step forward and if moved he would be worth a first-round pick.

He’s on a good contract so it seems unlikely that they would trade him anytime soon.

Anthony Di Marco: It’s not for certain that the Flyers will trade pending UFA defenseman Sean Walker. They’ll only move him if they get their asking price, possibly a first-round pick or a second-round pick and prospect.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach John Tortorella yesterday if he was afraid of players being traded away at the deadline, mainly Scott Laughton as it may mess with team chemistry and have a negative affect.

“It’s not a fear. It’s, again, part of the process we’re in as a team. We can’t look for things not to continue our process. We have so many things to do, so much more of the process to build this team, that we can’t be getting too emotional when it comes to what is the best thing. If it’s the best thing for our future of our team and building it the proper way, we hve to follow through. We have to. The guys know it. We’ve been very forthright publicly about ths. We need to stay with it. ”

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

Tortorella adds that he doesn’t think anyone wants to leave and that they aren’t actively looking to move anyone but if it teams call and it betters them, they have to look at it.