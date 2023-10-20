NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel, William Nylander, and the Winnipeg Jets

Phil Kessel is not ready to retire

TSN: Phil Kessel is not ready to retire according to Chris Johnston as he skates on his own awaiting a contract.

“He didn’t want to go to any training camps on a tryout, but it sounds as though he’s had a couple of close calls with contracts here in the last week or two and there is an expectation he will join a team.”

Kessel’s Ironman streak is still intact but doesn’t think that is important. He just wants to sign somewhere and keep playing.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander

Both sides want William Nylander to remain in Toronto

Kevin Weekes: with John Buccigross on ESPN Intermission Report – News of the Weekes, on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their pending UFA forward William Nylander.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Buccigross: “William Nylander needs a new contract after this year. He’s probably going to want about a $11, $11.5 (million). They got a lot of guys in double digits. What’s the deal with him?

Weekes: “He’s gonna want a lot of sheets. Now, he won’t be able to necessarily to maximize the amount of sheets, as we say, as in millions that he earns per se in Toronto. The market will give him more.

However, he’s made it clear that he wants to stay there. I’ve spoken to people on both sides of this. The will and the want on both sides is to have him continue as a Toronto Maple Leaf. I think that makes the most sense.”

Will the Jets go back to looking at Conor Garland after Gabriel Vilardi‘s injury?

Murat Ates and The Athletic Staff: The Winnipeg Jets have lost forward Gabriel Vilardi for four to six weeks with a sprained MCL.

They will go internal for now but they have reportedly been interested in Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. is not sure if there is anything imminent.

Garland is able to play in the middle-six and contributes enough offensively but he is expensive at $4.95 million.