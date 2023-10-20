NHL Rumors: Trade Interest in Conor Garland Picking Up

David Pagnotta: As of yesterday there seemed to be a bit of movement on the Conor Garland trade front.

Have been hearing that a third team could come into play.

Trade talks are ongoing with teams like the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and at least one other team in the Eastern Conference.

The Vancouver Canucks would like to get this trade done soon than later, but the money is a big factor in this deal.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that there has been an increase in potential trade partners after Garland switched agents and that the Canucks are willing retain around 30% of his salary.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Luke Schenn‘s injury in Nashville means the team needs defenseman Dante Fabbro in a bigger role now. The Vancouver Canucks wanted Fabbro in return for Conor Garland.

Taj: Elliotte Friedman on the Kyper & Bourne show yesterday: “I really thought Nashville was going to be the team for Garland but now I’m not convinced anymore. I can see Winnipeg being in on Garland but someone told me pump the brakes they can’t do it. I wonder about CBJ and Wash for Garland.”

Scott Billick: With the injury to Gabriel Vilardi, wonder if the Winnipeg Jets will get back in the running for Garland.

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: A source has said that the New York Islanders inquired with the Canucks about Garland once he switched agents.

The Islanders don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with, about $534,035 in space, and may need to get a third team involved.

Though he’s played well so far and there isn’t the immediate need to replace him, if Simon Holmstrom and his $863,333 cap hit was sent to the AHL, they’d have about $1.397 million in cap space.

Garland’s speed might fit nicely with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Hudson Fasching.