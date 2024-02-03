NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Edmonton Oilers

Teams calling the Philadelphia Flyers about Scott Laughton

Darren Dreger: The Philadelphia Flyers are taking calls on center Scott Laughton. The Flyers aren’t eager to trade Laughton, but the center market is a little thin.

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: Laughton has two years left at a $3 million cap hit. The Flyers gave Ryan Poehling a two-year extension, but that doesn’t mean they’ll move Laughton.

Laughton has struggled a bit this season. During this past offseason, the Flyers turned down a first-round pick for him, and it would likely take that again for them to move him.

Nothing is imminent and there is no guarantee they’d move him, they will keep listening.

Would the Edmonton Oilers trade a first or a top prospect for a rental? Will Leon Draisailt get an extension on July 1st?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said there is still lots of time before the deadline and not many are looking to move assets just yet. They monitor things and they have to watch messing with their chemistry.

Jackson when asked if they would give up a first-round pick or a top prospect for rental.

“We’re going to look at every scenario on a case-by-case (basis). If it’s the right fit, we’re willing to make trades happen that we really feel are good ones. Anything is on the table. We’re not going to trade picks or randomly. They’re going to have to be ones that we are very sure about.

If we’re going to make a deal and move assets and picks, it’s going to be for somebody that we really, truly believe is going to make a difference on our team.”

Jackson when asked if they will offer Leon Draisaitl a new extension when he’s eligible to sign one on July 1st.

“Similar to Ken, once the end of the season rolls around, we’ll talk to Leon and his agents to see what they’re thinking. That’s the plan. We haven’t started to do any of that at this point. We’re focused on what’s happening now and don’t want it to be any sort of distraction at all.”