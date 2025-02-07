NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers opened up salary cap flexibility

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The trading of Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee for lesser players, signals that this may be their shot at landing a top-five draft pick. They tried unsuccessfully last year to move up from No. 12.

GM Daniel Briere also pointed out after the trade at they gained salary cap flexibility. Farabee carried a $5 million cap hit through 2027-28 and Frost might have been looking at around $4 million. If they traded defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and his $5.1 million for two more years, they could have even more cap space.

Briere admits there are more possibilities now.

“It gives us some possibilities going into the offseason. It’s like cracking the door open a little bit. I wouldn’t say that it’s wide open. I’m not saying that this will be the year that we go out (and do something). It’s got to be the right player or players if we do decide to open up the checkbook and go after free agents. … It’s possible that it gives us the chance to start dipping our toes a little quicker. But, time will tell.”

The New York Rangers are still looking to add

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta when asked if the New York Rangers are finished or if they’re looking to do more.

Kate Pettersson: “And after all the action we’ve already seen from New York, they’re approaching that $10 million mark in cap space. So despite all the action we’ve already seen, do you think there’s more to come from New York?

Pagnotta: “You know what, it’s possible. Chris Drury is still looking to see if there are ways to improve his hockey club now and moving forward. The Rangers are in an interesting position. They’ve kind of climbed back into the mix. They’re within striking distance of a wild card position again. They need to stabilize things in terms of performance.

But he, Chris Drury, their GM, is going to look to see what other opportunities may be available to improve the hockey club. They obviously got better by bringing in a talent like J.T. Miller. They’re going to continue to look and if they can utilize some of that cap space Kate, they’re going to find a way to do so.

And it may not necessarily be a player on an expiring contract. like JT Miller who has a lot of term. They’re going to look at those options as well. So the New York Rangers are going to kind of scope things out here over the next four to five weeks leading up to the deadline. They’ll be a team to watch.”

