NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Despite the report, Carter Hart not looking at the KHL at this time

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Pavel Lysenkov reported on MatchTV.ru that Ak Bars of the KHL are interested in signing Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Hart is a pending RFA and has taken a personal leave of absence since January 23rd. On January 30th he was charged with one count of sexual assault. He is awaiting a court date. Lysenkov reports that Hart, or any of the other players charged, would need judicial permission to leave North America.

Brandon Sommermann: Carter Hart’s agency said that Hart is not looking to play hockey at this time. The rumor that Hart is going to sign in the KHL is false.

The Vancouver Canucks may be not able to afford Dakota Joshua‘s next contract

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Dakota Joshua and how he could get over $3 million a year if he goes to the open market. The Canucks would like to re-sign him but they may not be able to afford him.

Taylor: ” Yeah, it’s interesting because Elias Lindholm is I think, costing himself money being on the ice right now and not producing. Dakota Joshua, I think is making himself some money not playing because it’s pretty clear …”

Dhaliwal: “Yes.”

Taylor: ” … he’s a valuable hockey player.”

Dhaliwal: “Oh boy, Donnie, if he doesn’t get hurt, Joshua was on pace for 20 goals and 40. He says he’s a big guy, soft hands, kills penalties, he fights.

Donnie, I’m telling you I think this guy can get over $3 million on July 1st. I don’t know if the Canucks can go there. Obviously, they’re gonna give it the old college try. Try to re-sign him.

But everything I know and the way this guy is gearing up, and he could have a monster playoff or he could not I don’t know. But I, I’m pretty sure he can get over $3 million on July 1st. We’ll see what happens.