NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers should be interested in Dylan Cozens

Sam Carchidi of The Hockey News: If the Buffalo Sabres are looking to make some big changes and center Dylan Cozens is available, the Philadelphia Flyers should be interested. He’s been playing the wing but he’s a natural center.

The Flyers haven’t gotten much offense out of their centers and are in desperate need of young centers.

Cozens was a 30-goal scorer two years ago. He does struggle defensively.

Would Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton be enough for Cozens? What about Jamie Drysdale and Laughton? The Flyers may need the Sabres to retain some salary as they don’t have a lot of cap space.

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Devils, Rangers, Senators and Maple Leafs

Who could be up next for the New York Rangers and who is staying

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: So the New York Rangers have traded Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko but GM Chris Drury could be looking to make some more moves. Who could be up next?

Most likely to be moved – Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Lindgren, Reilly Smith and William Borgen.

Vesey’s a pending UFA and has been shopped already.

They could wait until closer to the deadline to maximize the return on Lindgren.

The Rangers should retain some salary on Smith to help re-coop the second-round pick they gave up for him.

They could flip Borgen for a second-round pick if things don’t work out.

Less likely, but still possible – K’Andre Miller, Filip Chytil, Zac Jones, and Chris Kreider.

Miller is a pending RFA who is currently at $3.872 million and will be looking for a deal deal. Not having a great season and is on the IR.

Chytil’s on a reasonable contract but there will always be concussion concerns.

Jones is only 24-years-old and a pending RFA and not a reasons to move him.

The 33-year-old Kreider has two years left at $6.5 million and would like to retire as a Ranger.

NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller?

Even less likely but you never know – Mika Zibanejad

He has five years left on his contract and is having a bad season. Zibanejad would have to waive his no-movement and there has been no indication that he will.

Going nowhere – Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom, Adam Fox, Braden Schneider and Victor Mancini.