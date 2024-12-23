NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Devils, Rangers, Senators and Maple Leafs

Matt Komma: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson left yesterday’s game with about four and a half minutes left in the third with an undisclosed injury. There wasn’t an update after the game.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Josh Manson skated in a no-contact jersey.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defensemen Zach Werenski and Jake Christiansen got a little banged up on Saturday night, and defenseman Denton Mateychuk was recalled from the AHL.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba remains out and will miss today’s game.

Sam Nestler: Dumba was on the ice yesterday with a full bubble shield. He’s been out for two weeks.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar returned to practice yesterday. Coach Sheldon Keefe said last week that Lazar should be able to return after the holiday break.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller missed his fifth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He remains day-to-day.

TSN: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark left last night’s game after the first period with an upper-body injury.

Coach Travis Green: “His back tightened up, so felt it was best if he came out.”

Regular backup goaltender Anton Forsberg remains out with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is dealing with the upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup earlier in the season. Coach Craig Berube:

“Well it’s tough. I mean, he’s fighting through it and he’s doing, you know, he’s doing a pretty good job out there on the ice. Like he’s producing and playing hard and working and, you know, we just got to manage it… You know, it’ll get better. We just got to manage it though. And that’s why he’s off the ice today.”

Chris Johnston: Matthews is questionable for today’s game.

