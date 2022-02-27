NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Flyers interested in Petry?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Philadelphia Flyers could have interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. The Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings had previously shown interest. The Canadiens have been close to a Petry deal yet.

Friedman also mentions that the Flyers could be looking to trade Rasmus Ristolainen. Petry could replace Ristolainen on the right side.

Potential trade targets for the Hurricanes and how they would fit

Sara Civian of The Athletic: Recently looked at some potential trade targets for the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes don’t have a lot of salary cap space so any big trades would be money-in, money-out.

The Hurricanes have been looking at the defensive trade market.

Some potential blue line targets and how well would they fit.

Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – 4 out of 5 fit.

John Klingberg – Stars – 3.5 out of 5 fit.

Nick Leddy – Red Wings – 2.5 out of 5 fit.

Ben Chiarot – Canadiens – 2 out of 5 fit.

Rasmus Ristolainen – Flyers – 1 out of 5 fit.

The Hurricanes likely won’t be heavily involved in the forward trade market but if they could find a good deal…..

Dominik Kubalik – Blackhawks – 4 out of 5 fit.

Lawson Crouse – Hurricanes – 4 out of 5 fit.

Calle Jarnkrok – Kraken – 2.5 out of 5 fit.

Phil Kessel – Coyotes – 1 out of 5 fit.

Penguins trade tiers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into the trade deadline.

Sidney crosby division – Sidney Crosby

Untouchable division – Tristan Jarry, Evgeny Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter

Almost untouchable division – 2022 first-round pick

Shock the world division – Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust

Call me this summer division – Jason Zucker

Hockey trade division – Mike Matheson and Casey DeSmith

Cause and effect division – Brian Dumoulin, John Marino and Evan Rodrigues

Unlikely division – Danton Heinen, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Brock McGinn, Brian Boyle, Dominik Simon, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel

If the price is right division – Samuel Poulin, Nathan Legare, Drew O’Connor, Radim Zohorna and Mark Friedman

He’s all yours division – Kasperi Kapanen

Begrudgingly willing to move division – All other draft picks

Willing to move division – Pierre-Olivier Joseph