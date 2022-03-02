NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Claude Giroux and Rasmus Ristolainen

Giroux and the Flyers will have some tough decisions to make

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that next week things could start to escalate with Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux. He hasn’t gone to the team yet to say he’s ready to go. The Flyers have let some teams know that Giroux is arguably the most impactful rental player and it will come at a cost.

“If Nick Foligno as a rental went for a first and a fourth a year ago at the deadline, then Giroux is looking at a triple asset package for sure for the Flyers. A first, a young player, and a prospect or certainly at least two assets with higher quality. It’s a high price to get in on Giroux.”

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: A team source has said that the Flyers and Claude Giroux met earlier this week to discuss his future. The sides didn’t talk about the teams that Giroux potentially accepts a trade to.

Have heard that up to eight of the top teams have at least checked in on the situation. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers are among the teams. The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild’s interest may only be to increase the acquiring cost for the Avs. The Carolina Hurricanes are another team that might have an interest.

The Flyers are going to try and extend Ristolainen first

TSN: As early as this week the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s camp could hold some contract discussions.

“They like how their defence looks moving forward into next season when healthy and they’d like Ristolainen to be a part of that. But if the contract doesn’t make sense, then there’s another name we know is on the market.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show said that trade talks involving Rasmus Ristolainen are a bit premature. The Philadelphia Flyers are going to try and extend him. The Flyers are thinking that if they trade him, they will be low on capable NHL defensemen.

NHL Watcher: Ristotainen is looking to play in the playoffs and is one of the reasons why he hasn’t already committed to re-signing.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Have been told that the Flyers and Ristolainen will meet later this week. The Flyers hope to be able to re-sign him. They paid a high price last offseason to acquire him from the Sabres – 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick and Robert Hagg.

If the Flyers and Ristolainen aren’t able to reach an extension, a trade is possible and there will be no shortage of teams interested. The St. Louis Blues have shown interest, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning could be looking for a right-handed defenseman.