NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux and the Colorado Avalanche

What could the Flyers get for Giroux, and who else might they make available?

Chris Johnston: Claude Giroux on what might happen at the NHL trade deadline: “A lot of time left. That’s all I have for you.”

Giana Han, Olivia Reiner and Gus Elvin of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Philadelphia Flyers will be going through a retool and not a rebuild according to CEO Dave Scott and GM Chuck Fletcher.

Fletcher has said it will be up to pending UFA Claude Giroux if he wants to be moved at the trade deadline or not. Teams will be interested in Giroux and he could be a missing piece of the puzzle for a team like the Colorado Avalanche. Could the Flyers get a first-round pick and a prospect for Giroux?

Untouchable Flyers include Carter Hart. Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

Likely to return: Cam Atkinson, Scott Laughton, James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Oskar Lindblom.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is a pending UFA and could test the open market. GM Fletcher on Ristolainen.

“He will control a lot of that discussion, and we’ll work with his representation to see what makes sense.”

Defenseman Justin Braun could be moved at the deadline.

Giroux may not be a fit for the Avalanche

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: (mailbag) Claude Giroux is 34-years old, a proven scorer and is good at faceoffs. If the Colorado Avalanche should acquire him would depend on what they would have to give up to get him.

If it will cost a first-round draft pick and an established player like Tyson Jost, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, or Mikhail Maltse, then would pass.

Acquiring Giroux would bump Valeri Nichushkin off the second-line, which would make their second-line older, smaller and slower. You wouldn’t want to play Giroux on the third-line if you gave up that much for him.

The Flyers would have to retain a lot of Giroux’s $8.25 million salary.

Giroux may not be what the Avs need to acquire at the deadline.