NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim

Even the Flyers would also prefer a two-way and not a three-way

TSN: Though it is not preferred to bring a third team to facilitate a Claude Giroux trade as you are giving up an extra asset – possibly a second- or third-round pick – according to Pierre LeBrun, it might happen, The Flyers also would rather not retain salary.

“The Flyers would also rather just have a straight deal with another team and not involve a third team. I’m told the Flyers have at least one team perhaps where they can do that with a team that could bring a contract back and make it a two-team deal, but, again, no guarantee that this trade goes through.”

Will the Flyers look to move Sanheim now that Ristolainen was extended?

Darren Dreger: There are some people who are now wondering if the Philadelphia Flyers extending defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen opens the door for them trading defenseman Travis Sanheim at the deadline or during the offseason.

If the Flyers were to make Sanheim available, the left-handed Dman would be high up a few teams trade list. He has a $4.675 million cap hit through next season.

Charlie O’Connor: “I’ll get to this in my article today — for the record, I’m not at all convinced that a Ristolainen re-sign means that Travis Sanheim is on his way out — but it would be very dumb to get rid of the guy who is the primary reason Risto’s raw results this year aren’t truly awful.”