NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers would listen on goaltender Carter Hart

Chuck Bausman of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere was on 94.1 WIP radio on Saturday and said that he’d listen to trade offers for 24-year-old, starting goaltender Carter Hart.

“Most likely, Carter will be our goalie for the future, but I’m not in a position to turn down anything. I have to listen.”

Last season Hart had a 2.94 GAA and a .907 save percentage with a 22-23-10 record.

When John Tortorella was hired before last season, management had talked to him about some of the question marks they had with Hart, but towards the end of the season, Tortorella said he didn’t see any of those question marks.

“I’ve haven’t seen for a second. I think he has handled himself so well this year. He’s probably been our most consistent player. Ups and downs, where we are as a team. He just plays. He’s been a really good pro.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets could name the new head coach in a couple of days

Aaron Portzline of the Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said on Saturday that their interview for the head coaching position are finished unless they need to have a second interview with someone to clarify something.

Kekalainen will be back in Columbus Monday night after being in Finland for the World Championships. They have a new head coach named by Wednesday or Thursday.

Strong candidates include Andrew Brunette, Kirk Muller, Patrick Roy, Pascal Vincent and Travis Green.

Unlikely to be hired are Peter Laviolette, and Mike Babcock.

Not being hired are Joel Quenneville and Sergei Fedorov.

The Edmonton Oilers shouldn’t trade Darnell Nurse or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Would not trade defenseman Darnell Nurse, and not for the offensive-minded Erik Karlsson. If they were to consider trading Nurse, someone better defensively like Adam Larsson or Brayden McNabb or Jonas Brodin or a Mattias Ekholm clone.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a disappointing playoff but that doesn’t mean you trade him and his $5.125 million cap hit.