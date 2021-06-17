NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Hamilton, Jones, Elliott, Patrick, Voracek and Gostisbehere

Hamilton is not the Flyers top target

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Either defenseman Dougie Hamilton or Seth Jones would upgrade the Philadelphia Flyers defense corps. There will be other defensemen available, but those two are generating buzz lately.

Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts podcast with Jeff Marek.

“Someone had told me Philly, they thought, was going to be big on him earlier in the day, but I got some pushback on them later. Someone said to me that Philly’s target is not Hamilton. I think more likely it’s Jones or something else, but I heard that Hamilton was not Philly’s top target. “However, I do think there are a bunch of teams that will look at this. … I think there will be a lot of interest.”

Other pending UFA defensemen that could be available when free agency opens are Jamie Oleksiak, Alec Martinez and Cody Ceci.

The Flyers could look at adding one or two defensemen. It doesn’t have to be Hamilton/Jones-or-bust this offseason.

Elliott likely not back, Patrick could be moved in a package, and they shouldn’t offer a first for the Kraken to take Voracek’s contract

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: (mailbag) Get the sense that 36-year old goaltender Brian Elliott‘s time with the Philadelphia Flyers is done.

Would expect Dougie Hamilton to land a seven- or eight-year deal at around $9 million per season. For the Flyers to acquire Hamilton it would likely cost multiple high draft picks and either Travis Sanheim or Phil Myers to start with. For the Flyers to do this, they would obviously have a contract agreement in place.

The Flyers have other areas that also need addressing, so they may not able to fit Hamilton’s salary in without including Jake Voracek.

Trading for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones would also be a great fit but it would cost a lot to acquire him and they’d want an extension in place.

The Flyers wouldn’t be against include forward Nolan Patrick in a bigger deal. Trading him in a one-for-one deal – they’d be selling low.

Sending the Seattle Kraken a first-round pick to select Jakub Voracek would be a mistake. The Flyers will get a good player at No. 13. Guessing the Kraken could select defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.