NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Kevin Hayes, a Rebuild?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Untouchable on the Philadelphia Flyers and Kevin Hayes.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: ” ….. Also in that game Saturday night, Kevin Hayes is the healthy scratch. Lukas Sedlak before the game placed on waivers for termination. He’s gone back home. That was concluded on Sunday afternoon.

Do you have a thought on either van Riemsdyk or anyone else on the Philadelphia Flyers? John Tortorella benching Kevin Hayes, and what’s happening in Phillyland right now, because last time I check, ahhhh, the paying customers are hot Elliotte. The paying customers are hot.”

Friedman: “…. As for Kevin Hayes. This is a guy who is on pace for 76 points. Now I’ve heard this has been brewing. I’ve heard Tortorella has told Hayes before, that he doesn’t like the way he plays without the puck all the time, and that they were headed in this direction if this didn’t get better.

So I don’t think this comes at an enormous surprise to anyone around the organization, and possibly not even Hayes himself. But I still think you look at it when a guy who is on pace for 76 points and is leading your team in scoring, there’s something about that happening that really throws you for a loop.

Like I’m sure in Tortorella’s eyes, he’s just sitting there and saying: ‘I warned you. I warned you. I warned you.’ and it didn’t get better. Hayes I’m sure is sitting there saying, ‘look, I’m scoring. This team isn’t winning games. How does it help the team? I’m sure, he’s like any other player, he doesn’t want to be benched. He wants to play.

The one thing to is Jeff, is I looked at Hayes contract. In his deal, there is about $14 million in bonuses. Almost all of that is paid off. There’s a $1.25 million bonus in the summer of 2024 and there is another $1.25 million bonus before the last year of his deal in the summer of 2025.

Next year, there’s no bonus. I have to tell you, I can’t help but look at this contract and say, ‘Is this going to be a buyout at the end of the year?’

The end of the year if he gets bought out, the contract stays for six more years. He’ll make slightly more than $2 million a season on average. The next three years would be the biggest cap hits, $2.2 (million), $4.7 (million), $4.7 (million), and then three years of $1.6 (million). I’m looking at CapFriendly, I should credit CapFriendly for this information.

And then maybe Kevin Hayes can go find somewhere else to play where he knows he’ll be making some of this money and he can maybe start somewhere else.

The one thing about Kevin Hayes is, I really like to talk gingerly about him, he’s been through a lot, we all know it. I don’t want to be negative. I want to be supportive. And John Tortorella is in year one of how many? If this is a marriage that’s not going to work, maybe this is the solution where he gets bought out and starts somewhere else. I can’t help but wonder if that’s what the future is here.

Marek: “I don’t disagree with you at all but the only thing I do wonder about if that’s where this thing is headed with Kevin Hayes. I know we’re just throwing this one around and speculating. But if that’s where this thing is heading right now, I wonder if this is part of an even bigger (‘C’??) change with the Philadelphia Flyers.

A couple weeks ago we talked a lot about whether it was meetings or consultants around the organization and various discussions about what’s happening with this organization. Which way does it need to go?

Do you think that that could be part of a bigger plan to change the direction of the Philadelphia Flyers and dare I say, maybe even go into a territory that the Philadelphia Flyers have never gone into? Should I say the ‘R’ word now?

Friedman: “Rebuild.”

Marek: “The Flyers don’t do that thank you very much, but could they.”

Friedman: “I think they should, and I don’t think it’s impossible. I do believe that this has been something that has been discussed for a while now. And I think there’s always been a worry that at very high levels, they just don’t want to do it.

Now I think you can’t help but look at it and say, ‘At some point in time you’re gonna have to do it.’

Marek: “It’s not as if they don’t have decent prospects on the horizon as well. Cutter Gauthier looks really good. Cutter Gauthier is still playing at Boston College but he’s over a point-a-game player.

I think we all understand that Cam York’s going to be a really good NHLer. They think that they really have something in the netminder (Samuel) Ersson, that he could be a goalie of the future for the Philadelphia Flyers as well.

It’s not as if you’re looking at this organization and saying, and whatever draft pick up this year. Maybe you win the lottery and get Connor Bedard or you get Leo Carlsson or you get Adam Fantilli or whomever.

To say nothing of the quality pieces you already have there in the lineup. I don’t know if this one has to be lengthy one either. There are already some players that are getting close to stepping in here. I don’t think this needs to be a long four- or five-year rebuild. I think it’s only a couple of seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers. Don’t you?

Friedman: “If you do it right.”

Marek: “If you do it right and you get some luck along the way.”

Friedman: “Yep.”

Marek: “And Elliotte Desnoyers by the way looks really good for Philadelphia, he’s going to be a good player for the future.

