NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Colorado Avalanche

Did the Philadelphia Flyers know something was up?

Andy Strickland: There was speculation this past offseason that the Philadelphia Flyers had looked at trading goaltender Carter Hart, as they knew this situation was eventually coming.

Will the Los Angeles Kings be looking to a goaltender?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman last week on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Los Angeles Kings: “I think they will add a goalie, I do. I think they will add a goalie, whether it’s Allen or somebody else, I think they will add a goalie”

Derek Lee: Scouting the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres game on Tuesday were Los Angeles Kings director of goaltending Bill Ranford and Ontario Reign (AHL) goaltending coach Adam Brown.

Marc-Andre Fleury to the Colorado Avalanche makes some sense

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman last week on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Colorado Avalanche: “If we get to a point where the #mnwild are out, to me, Colorado is one of those teams that’s going to ask, Marc-André Fleury, would you be interested in this?”

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche have had some issues in net compared to last season.

Elliotte Friedman wonder about Marc-Andre Fleury on his podcast, more of the idea making sense and not a scoop.

Fleury’s save percentage is basically the same as Alexandar Georgiev but his goals saved above average is much better. Fleury’s short-handed numbers aren’t good but Wild have one of the worst penalty kills in the NHL.

Adding someone like would make sense for the Avs but his cap hit of $3.5 million would give the Avs some issues. The Wild may need to retain salary.