NHL Rumors: Two teams that could be interested in Marc-Andre Fleury

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Live from Victoria, It’s 32 Thoughts! episode on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and where he could end up. (Fleury left Friday’s game with an upper-body injury)

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Colorado. The roster they have now is not going to be their roster at the end of the, after the trade deadline. They’re going to be in for Elias Lindholm.

I’ll tell you this, Marc-Andre Fleury has the right to call his shot. He absolutely has the right to call his shot. He deserves it. He’s earned it. And you heard Minnesota say this week that they’re not giving up on the season. But if we get to a point where the Wild are out. To me, Colorado is one of those teams that’s going to ask Marc-Andre Fleury, would you be interested in this?”

Marek: “That would happen to major retention by Minnesota because they can’t fill up their shopping cart with one player. They just don’t have the cap space.

Friedman: “I also don’t think, the other team that screams Fleury me as Carolina. That’s the other team I look at and say, they’ll be, if Marc-Andre Fleury wants to go somewhere, they will ask him about, do you want, does our situation interest you?

To me, it’s got to be a Stanley Cup contender. Colorado’s one. Carolina’s one. I don’t know if New Jersey’s that team this year to me. I think New Jersey goes for something longer-term. Can they make Calgary the kind of offer that Calgary takes it to Jacob Markstrom? That seems to be more sense for New Jersey.

But when I, when I think about flurry and right now it’s nothing and it’s nothing without his approval. Those are the two teams I think of.

Marek: “Fleury in Colorado makes a ton of sense.”